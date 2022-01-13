The Slowly Boiled Frog

Thursday’s Addition To the Usual Transphobic Vomit
Once again, Heritage Foundation is promoting anti-trans bigotry and misinformation. Thursday, Heritage Foundation staffers read...
Biased New York Photographer Files Appeal
Wednesday, in the case of Emilee Carpenter, LLV v. James, Alliance Defending Freedom has filed...
Trans Competitive Swimmers Provide Bigots With Convenience
The presence of transgender athletes creates an opportunity for marginalizing transgender persons in general. Two...
Gratuitously Obnoxious In Defense of the Faith
“… transgender persons are biologically their gender identity as much as they are biologically their...
They Are Still Bitching About “Cancelling” Ryan T. Anderson
Tediousness defines the complaints over the alleged censorship of Ryan T. Anderson’s fucking transphobic book....
One Million Moms Relies on a Faulty Calendar
The leadership of American Family Association’s hate group within a hate group seems oblivious to...
Fr. Paul Sullins Makes Conversion Therapy Mischief Again
The child-like rationale for conversion therapy is evident yet again. The “thinking” goes that if...
Blowhard Bill Outs Himself as a Raging Racist
Blowhard Bill Donohue of the Catholic League knows no shame. One of Donohue’s latest offerings...
The Abject Hypocrisy of Focus on the Family
An email from Focus on the Family is in direct contradiction to its activities and...
Cardinal Identifies “Greatest Threats to Families”
Food insecurity, wars, inflation, climate change and bigotry don’t make the list. Guess what does....