The Slowly Boiled Frog

From What Asylum Does Brian Brown Find These Misfits?
. Apparently, boorishness is acceptable in defense of the faith. The latest polemicist at the...
Why Are These Christians So Content To Harm Others?
A tactic of bigots is to lie about a disfavoredminority as part of an effort...
I Have No Problem With the Theology – Its USE is Troubling
For a preacher, Dave Aucoin is notterribly concerned with honesty. The same transphobic/homophobic actors offer...
Michael Brown: Photos of Gay Men are a “Perversion”
“I do not think that Jesus intended for people to be hateful. In other words,...
Hate Group Leader Craig DeRoche is a Pathological Liar
I am reminded of the nonsensical objectionsto marriage equality. They were nonsensical because people made...
Uh oh: We Are “Indoctrinating” Kids – Again!
“While Mr. and Mrs. Brown have a whole bunch of children, it seems obvious that...
Only the Christian Rt Would Claim That Repression=Freedom
Some very unoriginal material fromAmerican Decency Association. “Decency” should require kindness and respect. Tuesday’s email...
Hate Group Lawyer Demonstrates His Intellectual Failings
A truly gifted attorney would not be in the employ ofAlliance Defending Freedom. According to...
He is Saying That All LGBTQ Persons Are Perverts
A “classic” homophobic/transphobic diatribe. Chad MacDonald asks a rhetorical question: Transgender Bishops, Perversion and Apostasy:...
FL Politician Tries to Ban Gender-Affirming Care
“Perhaps Anthony Sabatini should register as a foreign agent.” He seems far more interested in...