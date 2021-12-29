The Slowly Boiled Frog

When Did “Full of Shit” Become a Religious Ambition?
A bigoted Christian crackpot lies his ass off about the trans kids being raised by...
Putin Described as Courageous Due to His Transphobia
There is nothing courageous about anti-LGBTQ bigotry. “Transgender persons have nothing to be ashamed of.”...
Anti-Planned Parenthood Hypocrisy Bites a Warrior’s Ass
American Life League decided that it would be a good idea to review the compensation...
Politicizing Medical Care in Texas (Of Course Texas)
To shore up his base, the Texas AG is attacking transgender medicine. Texas AG Ken...
Yes, I Am Taking Ketamine for PTSD
As some of you know, I have acute PTSD which is attributable to gun violence....
Ex-Gay Man Reveals the Secrets Behind Same-Sex Attraction
Christian conservatives are desperate to have people believe that sexual orientation can be “fixed” through...
Get It Through Your Heads, Log Cabin – They Don’t Want You
GOP leadership is assuring evangelical Christians that their party is as homophobic and transphobic as...
The Hate Group’s Transphobia Seems Pointless
Family Research Council is marginalizing and denigrating transgender persons to inspire donations and to effect...
ADF Loses NY License to Discriminate Case
“Case dismissed! ADF made money, even without prevailing.” No gay couple ever asked Emilee Carpenter...
Another Crackpot Promoting a Cure for Gender Dysphoria
Monday, Charlie Jacobs (a pseudonym) has authored: What I’ve Learned Rescuing My Daughter From Her...