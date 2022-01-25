Lying About Trans Kids is About As Low As One Can Go

Baseless attacks on gender-affirming care for adolescents are designed to delegitimize transgender youth.

On Sunday, Brian S. Brown’s little hate group, International Organization for the Family, posted a piece attributed only to IFN Italia. Accompanying the piece is a photo of a bearded man wearing lipstick. Classy!

The holier-than-thou crowd has no problems with fibbing now and then:

The New York Times, the daily “bible” of liberal single-mindedness in the United States of America, is forced to admit that handing out hormones as if they were candy to teenagers suffering from so-called gender dysphoria is wrong and dangerous.

A religious extremist is categorizing Times readers “of liberal single-mindedness.” That’s rich. As you might have guessed, the Times admitted no such thing. Moreover, no one is “handing out hormones as if they were candy.” Furthermore, what is “ so-called gender dysphoria?” Is the writer of this mess a so-called Catholic? “So-called” is used to express one’s view that a term is inappropriate. What would Dr. IFN Italia like to call the condition marked by gender incongruence?

The article in the New York Times is titled: Doctors Debate Whether Trans Teens Need Therapy Before Hormones. Teens require parental consent for treatment. It seems reasonable to presume that trans kids are seeing a behavioral health specialist prior to receiving, say, puberty blockers.

At a minimum, parents are going to get a diagnosis of gender dysphoria before anyone administers drugs to their kid. Parents provide legal consent. Endocrinologists who I have spoken with, seek informed consent from both the youth and their parent or parents.



“Any reservations that Dr. Bowers might have about hormones are likely resolved with a sound diagnosis and the physician obtaining informed consent.”

Informed consent means an understanding of the benefits and also the potential consequences of, say, puberty blockers. Moreover, the patient needs to know what events should be reported to the endocrinologist immediately. Patients receive written instructions to confirm the conversation.

There is no evidence that I can find of malpractice litigation over transgender medicine. Malpractice supersedes written consent no matter how cleverly the doctor’s lawyers construct it. Apparently, the endocrinologists are doing the right thing. They do so because they are committed professionals which is why they treat trans youth in the first place.

Aside from the promotion of bullshit, IFN Italia wins the run-on sentence award:

The Times admits this after Marci Bowers, a world-renowned surgeon who specializes in vaginoplasty, and Erica Anderson, a clinical psychologist in the Child and Adolescent Gender Clinic at the University of California, both transgender and prominent figures in the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), a well-known professional organization that establishes the global standards for medical care transgender, sent the newspaper an editorial that explored this issue.

The supposed editorial, referenced above, was never published. It contents remain unknown. The source of this knowledge:

Initially, in fact, the article had been rejected, judged evidently not corresponding to the editorial line that is instead openly and unabashedly “affirming”, and the words of Bowers and Anderson had found space only in the interview with Abigail Shrier, author in 2020 of Irreversible Damage, an in-depth investigation of the spike in female-to-male trans-identifications of which “iFamNews” [the blog of International Organization for the Family] had reported on it at the time.

“First, in effect, they are saying that the Times is questioning gender-affirming care. Then they are claiming that only ‘affirming’ care will be published.”

IFN Italia’s own source (the Shrier article) claims:

The Times passed, explaining it was “outside our coverage priorities right now.”

The intended inference is that the Times is engaged in some kind of conspiracy to hide material that does not promote gender-affirmation. I don’t know Dr. Anderson but I do know Dr. Bowers a bit. She is transgender herself. Any reservations that Dr. Bowers might have about hormones are likely resolved with a sound diagnosis and the physician obtaining informed consent.

Furthermore, the New York Times has a limited amount of Op-Ed space available. “[O]utside our coverage priorities” means that other content is more important. It has nothing to do with an “editorial line.”

Moreover, whoever the fuck IFN Italia is, he/she/they/it is/are being inconsistent. First, in effect, they are saying that the Times is questioning gender-affirming care. Then they are claiming that only ‘affirming’ care will be published.

“… who are these people to weigh in on the “psychological well-being” of gender incongruent youth?”

More importantly, the reporting of the New York Times (as well as opinions from contributors) is far less relevant than the science associated with transgender medicine. Gender-affirming care underpins the clinical practice standards of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society and the Pediatric Endocrine Society.



The BS is endless:

Well, today even The New York Times is forced to come to terms with reality and admit that therapies, especially hormonal but obviously also surgical, applied to very young children, indeed to children of 10 or 11 years, constitute a risk and a danger. And that’s both from the perspective of physical integrity and psychological well-being. Intervening with massive and invasive treatments on the delicate balance between body and psyche, particularly sensitive in the age group, is a mistake that can lead to serious consequences, blowing up the sophisticated mechanism that regulates the whole person. Just the opposite of what you claim to want to achieve.

If you read the article in the New York Times, it is clear that the paper is not taking an editorial position. Rather, it is reporting that there is a diversity of professional opinion regarding things like puberty blockers.

“[O]bviously also surgical … to children of 10 or 11 years?” The author of this nonsense is not quoting anything from the New York Times. The author is offering his “scientific” perspective. Science is defined as: “The spew emanating from palace eunuchs at the Vatican.”

Moreover, who are these people to weigh in on the “psychological well-being” of gender incongruent youth? Their view is formed from Catholic teachings rather than applicable science. I would bet that he, she, it or they do not have the first clue of what is required for a diagnosis of pediatric gender dysphoria.

“Apparently Abigail Shrier, who has no medical training whatsoever, is authoritative.”

Deeper into to doo:

These consequences are physical, since such treatments often lead to irreversible loss of fertility, and psychological, up to self-harming or even suicidal behavior, as stated even for adults by some accredited clinical studies.

The “study” is not a study per se for two reasons:

It has never been published and; their link is to a 2019 story on the BBC website. That is based on a report from BBC Newsnight. It is Newsnight’s understanding of an unpublished work.

More recent research that is published to a peer-reviewed academic journal concludes that pubertal suppression correlates to a marked decrease in suicidal ideation.

Apparently Abigail Shrier, who has no medical training whatsoever, is authoritative:

As Shrier states, there is, a distorted and false reading of the transgender phenomenon in the very young. “For nearly a decade,” she said, “the vanguard of the transgender rights movement – transgender physicians, activists, celebrities and influencers – has been defining the boundaries of the new orthodoxy surrounding transgender medical care: what is true, what is false, what questions can and cannot be asked.”

Ms. Shrier is more concerned with the Torah than what is actually best for youth. About a decade ago, the prevailing wisdom was that doctors and parents should do everything possible to prevent children from being transgender with the thought that that would be a lasting solution.

“Transphobia became a political driver. It pre-dated critical race theory as a proforma wedge issue.”

Then came a substantial body of science. The kids who do grow out of gender dysphoria never transition in the first place because their condition is not severe enough to warrant transitioning. In other words, not allowing children to transition has no effect, whatsoever, on who will eventually become transgender.

Furthermore, research demonstrated that children in sufficient distress to warrant transitioning were at considerable risk for self harm and that transitioning greatly reduced that risk providing that the youth were supported in their gender identity.

Moreover, there is vastly increased attention being paid to trans youth by religious fundamentalists. This has nothing to do with science. Rather, it is the result of 2010 guidance from the Education Department under President Obama which called for accommodating trans kids in public schools.

The religious right had a collective shit fit. Transphobia became a political driver. It pre-dated critical race theory as a proforma wedge issue. Maligning trans kids continues to be a political stratagem that will continue well into the future.

“If religious conservatives would just shut the fuck up about transgender kids, there would be no need for anyone to encourage tolerance.”

The result is religious conservatives, who usually happen to be Republicans, having both a religious objection to the existence of transgender persons and a political incentive to delegitimize trans youth.



As usual, the bigots are the victims:

LGBT movement members, according to Shrier, were not alone in this work of destruction: “their allies in the media and in Hollywood reported stories and created content that reaffirmed this orthodoxy. Anyone who dared to disagree or deviate from any of its core principles, including young women who had publicly resorted to de-transition, was inevitably vilified as a ‘hater’ and accused of harming children.”

First of all, evidence based science that conflicts with faith-based dogma is not a “work of destruction.” Secondly, there does not exist some sinister conspiracy with “their allies in the media and in Hollywood.”

If religious conservatives would just shut the fuck up about transgender kids, there would be no need for anyone to encourage tolerance.

Furthermore, when people like Ms. Shrier — for religious reasons — baselessly claim that trans kids and their parents have made very bad decisions and that their physicians are pernicious crackpots. Then they can expect to be called “haters.”

“What’s it to ya?” Why all this attention to a minuscule percentage of the population with a medical condition? Why can’t these imbeciles just mind their own business?



“If religious conservatives would just shut the fuck up about transgender kids, there would be no need for anyone to encourage tolerance.”

Furthermore, the narrative from the religious right is always framed as concern for children. That is a deliberate lie ! If they were concerned for kids then they would encourage conformity with the science.

As for desisters, the author of this diatribe doesn’t cite anyone specifically. If someone desists, nobody in the LGBTQ community cares. However, if someone desists and then claims that their experience is applicable to everyone (usually characterized as “Jesus saves”) and then pushes the same religion-based bullshit as we see here, then they can expect to be characterized as bigots.

I was impressed recently by a report on conversion therapy authored by Heidi Beirich and Wendy Via (Global Project Against Hate and Extremism). The report (part 2) notes that Walt Heyer is a “player” in the conversion therapy industry. As they point out:

Heyer was described by Media Matters for America as a “a pseudo-celebrity in anti-LGBTQ circles” and “a source of extreme transphobic commentary.”

Note: The fact that Heyer desisted is not why he is deemed a hater. It is the fact that he is a source of extreme transphobic content that labels Heyer a bigot.



“Baseless attacks on gender-affirming care for adolescents are designed to delegitimize transgender youth.”

Furthermore, neither Mr. Heyer nor IFN Italia nor Abigail Shrier can produce an evidence-based alternative to gender-affirming care. Research demonstrates that any attempt at gender identity conversion is futile and creates a lifetime of adverse mental health consequences.

So let’s recap a bit. These people do not like puberty blockers for religious reasons. They claim that puberty blockers have possible consequences. That is true. However youth and their parents are fully informed about the potential downsides to GnRHa.

On the other hand, IFN Italia offers no alternative to gender-affirming care. Neither does Abigail Shrier. The suggestion — I would imagine — is talk therapy. Yet none of these religious zealots point out the consequences of subscribing to something that is barren of evidence of safety and efficacy.